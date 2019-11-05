Dylan Harrison confirmed as Labour candidate for The Wrekin

Mr Harrison, who contested the seat in 2017, said he was thrilled to be standing for The Wrekin again.

Peter Bradley, chairman of the local constituency Labour Party and former MP for The Wrekin, said: “We’re delighted to have Dylan as our candidate again. As a local man who campaigns tirelessly for his community, he made a real connection with voters in 2017 and a significant dent in the Conservative majority. This time, we aim to go one better.

“Dylan would make a terrific MP. He’s down to earth and always available to local people. He understands the community’s priorities. That’s why for many years he’s been one of the most committed campaigners for our local hospital.

"Come December 12, local people will know that a vote for Dylan is a vote for the PRH. That day can’t come soon enough.”

Committed

Mr Harrison, 51, is a social work team manager at Telford & Wrekin Council. He lives in Newport with his wife Joanna and sons Nick, 15, and Max, 12. His daughter Izzy, 18, is studying politics at Manchester University.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be Labour’s candidate for The Wrekin. This my home. This is the place I care about. These are the people I want to represent.

“I believe I have a strong track record of campaigning on local issues. That’s what I’ll do as a candidate and that’s what I’ll do as committed, full-time, locally-based MP.

Advertising

“I’m really forward to running a positive campaign over the next few weeks and to meeting as many local people as possible across the constituency to discuss their concerns and their priorities.

“We’re fighting to win this seat and there’s no reason why we can’t.”

As well as Mr Pritchard, Mr Harrison will also face off against fellow Newport resident and Liberal Democrat candidate Thomas Janke.