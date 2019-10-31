Newport's Remembrance Sunday service details

The parade will then proceed to St Nicholas Church at the High Street in preparation for a service at 11am.

Ann Whitfield of the Newport Poppy Appeal said: "After the service in church there will be the reading of the lost soldiers and wreaths will be laid.

"We then form up on the High Street again and parade back to Audley Avenue where the parade will be dismissed and retire into the Royal British Legion all are welcome."

For more information, call Mrs Whitfield on 01952 813589.