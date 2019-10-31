Advertising
Newport's Remembrance Sunday service details
Newport's Remembrance Sunday parade will meet at Audley Avenue at 10.15am on November 10.
The parade will then proceed to St Nicholas Church at the High Street in preparation for a service at 11am.
Ann Whitfield of the Newport Poppy Appeal said: "After the service in church there will be the reading of the lost soldiers and wreaths will be laid.
"We then form up on the High Street again and parade back to Audley Avenue where the parade will be dismissed and retire into the Royal British Legion all are welcome."
For more information, call Mrs Whitfield on 01952 813589.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment