Vital work on historic Shropshire canal supported by £100,000 grant

A partnership between Telford & Wrekin Council, Shropshire Wildlife Trust and Natural England secured a water environment grant of £98,000 from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development to ensure habitat revitalisation work at Newport's canal can take place.

The dredging work, which began last Monday, is expected to last a month and is being done to benefit the canal's rare plants by increasing the canal depth.

A display about the programme will be available at Cosy Hall over the next four weeks.

The natural build up of soil and plant matter on the canal bed over the last 30 years has resulted in a lower water depth meaning poorer conditions has led to a decline in the rare plant species and aquatic creatures.

The work that takes place over the next month will seek to restore the site’s ecological condition.

Councillor Hilda Rhodes, cabinet member for parks, green spaces and the natural environment, said: "This work will result in much improved conditions in the canal for the rare aquatic flora and fauna to flourish.

"It will also mean a better experience for visitors to the picturesque canal and demonstrates a strong example of how we work in partnership to ensure communities get the most benefit from such projects."

Newport Canal was designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest in 1986 and as such is listed as an important habitat for some of the country’s rarest aquatic plant species.