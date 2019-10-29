Two Shropshire areas win gold at Britain in Bloom awards

Newport in Telford and Norton-in-Hales near Market Drayton pride themselves on creating idyllic countryside scenes that blossom throughout the year – and their hard work has paid off yet again with a number of awards including gold and the commendation of a community champion.

Judging took place back in early August and this year’s awards were announced at the official evening in London on October 25.

Volunteers in both areas were praised for their efforts in producing stunning floral displays as well as their work in environmental preservation and community engagement.

Members of Newport in Bloom receive their award at the national competition in London

The Norton-in-Hales' In Bloom group has ensured success in the annual Royal Horticultural Society Britain in Bloom awards since officially taking on the name of Norton in Bloom in 2003.

Now they are celebrating a gold award in the village category of the national competition, following accolades in last year's Heart of England competition.

Meanwhile, members of Newport in Bloom are celebrating a similar commendation after receiving a gold award in the town category.

Delighted

One of its members, Barbara Deason, was also named the Community Champion and praised at the official ceremony in London.

Amy Hammond from Norton in Bloom said the village had pulled together to continue their success in the awards.

She said: "The village draws on the support of its dedicated committee as well as the many villagers who work hard throughout the year in maintaining the beauty of its flowers with regular work parties and watering rotas.

Members of Norton in Bloom receive their award at the national competition in London

"The group was delighted with the gold award, as were many of the villagers. It is great recognition for all the hard work the volunteers put in throughout the year."

Whether it be sweeping the streets or cleaning road signs, volunteers in both areas have been working tirelessly for the competition all year.

Karren Claxton, secretary of Newport in Bloom, said: "We are absolutely chuffed and we just can't explain how excited we are.

"A special mention must go to Barbara Deason. She is one who instigates an awful lot of new project activity and she has not been recognised as achieving something outstanding – that woman is unstoppable."