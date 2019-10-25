Menu

Shropshire hopefuls travel to London for Britain in Bloom results

By Mat Growcott | Market Drayton | Telford entertainment | Published:

Representatives of two Shropshire 'in Bloom' groups were travelling to London today to find out the results of their Britain in Bloom entries.

Britain in Bloom judges Kim Parish and Mel Henley visited Newport earlier this year

Judges from the national competition came to Norton in Hales and Newport in early August, and those that made the towns beautiful have been waiting for the results ever since.

Both towns said they were quietly confident about their chances, but judges kept quiet about what they'd enjoyed during their visits.

It could be the second big win for Newport in the last month and a half, after the town was named the winner of the town category in the Heart of England in Bloom competition.

