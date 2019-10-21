Newport playground refurb delayed but flooring to be better

In June, Newport Town Council agreed to contribute approximately £8,000 towards the £20,000 replacement of the blue plastic ground covering at Victoria Park, off Water Lane. Members heard the flooring, which was coming up at the edges, was a “trip hazard” and “an eyesore”.

Now, a report for the town’s Leisure and Environmental Services Committee tells members the proposed 20-millimetre surface “has occasionally proved problematic in a few Telford sites, with several cracking very quickly”.

Telford and Wrekin Council, who own the site, have switched contractors and they are using material twice as thick, and the extra funding needed will be acquired from developers who have recently won planning permission in the area.

The Leisure and Environmental Services Committee agenda, prepared by Newport Town Council staff, asks members “to note that the depth of safer surfacing they suggested for Newport was 20mm, and this specification has occasionally proved problematic in a few Telford sites, with several cracking very quickly".

It adds: “Therefore, another specialist safer surfacing contractor was employed in Telford and they have chosen a 40mm depth of surfacing which has not had any issues.

“This increased specification has cost a little more than originally planned. However, TWC will be able to source the difference from an adjacent Section 106 [agreement].”

The change of contractors has delayed the work, and “safer surfacing cannot be put down in rain, so the timescale is likely to be affected by the weather at this time of year”.

It adds: “It will, however, be ready to use for the spring.”

The committee will meet at Newport’s Guildhall on Wednesday, October 23.