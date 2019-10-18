Nearly 600 tested at Newport prostate cancer event

Organisers of the event, which took place in Newport's Cosy Hall on Monday, said it was the most successful evening they had hosted in Newport for eight years.

Thousands of pounds were also raised as part of the evening, which costs about £15 per person.

Peter Sterling, of Gnosall & Newport Lions, said: "There were 590 blood samples taken on Monday night.

"This was the most successful event that we have had in Newport over the last eight years. Those attending donated £4448.33. We will reclaim Gift Aid on these donations.

"The Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support Group donated £500 on the night."

The evening was organised by the Lions group and by Newport nurse Julie Rich.

Mr Sterling said: "Julie Rich had a team of 15 phlebotomists working for 3 hours through the evening. Waitrose very kindly donated a buffet tea to refresh the team between their working day and the evening session.

"Newport Rotary Club members and David Coombes provided extra help to Gnosall & Newport Lions."

Results take about three weeks and are colour coded to explain what they mean.

A green letter advises a man that his PSA level was in the normal range for a man of his age, but if he suffers from other symptoms of prostate disease he should see his doctor. An amber letter advises a man that his PSA level was borderline and he should see his doctor in three months for a further test. In that time it could go up, indicating need for further testing, or it could drop to regular levels.

A red letter suggests that his PSA level was significantly elevated and the man would be advised to see his general practitioner as soon as possible.

For those who couldn't make the Newport event, similar evenings will be held elsewhere in the county.

Turreff Hall in Donnington, Telford will host a PSA evening on October 28, with Castle Hall in Bridgnorth hosting another on October 31.