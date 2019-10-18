Debut literary hat-trick as dream comes true for Newport's Fiona

Fiona J Ward began writing at the age of six and her path to becoming a published author 40 years later has seen various twists and turns.

She began writing the Karmic Paths trilogy back in 2016, fitting her writing in with a full-time job and family commitments. Three years on, the hard work has paid off with the advent of her books, “Karmic Dreams”, “Karmic Flames” and “Karmic Destiny.”

“I always loved reading as a child, and had a vivid imagination," said Fiona.

"It was only natural that I would be drawn to creating my own characters and stories. The very first book I wrote was for my grandmother when I was six years old – a book of short stories with illustrations.

The Karmic Paths trilogy

“My writing over the years has been sporadic, half-finished manuscripts, ideas that fizzled out, and then the demands of real life getting in the way of my imaginary world. In 2016 I experienced a short illness and was forced to rest for several months. I got bored and began writing the trilogy, realising life was too short not to follow my dream.

“It has sometimes been hard balancing the writing with my day job and my children, but I have finally got there, and I am proud of what I have achieved. My friends and family have been extremely supportive and patient.

“I would always encourage people to follow their dreams, not to give up and to keep believing, and persevering. It was such a great feeling to actually hold my first book in my hands in paperback format.”

Fiona says her books are aimed at a female audience and this first trilogy tells the story of Katya, a woman on a mission to follow her spiritual path and find her true self.

Katya is making good progress until she finds herself caught in a karmic cycle where the past needs to be revisited to balance the present.

For more information visit Fiona’s website at www.fionawardauthor.com. Her books, “Karmic Dreams”, “Karmic Flames” and “Karmic Destiny” are all available on Amazon.