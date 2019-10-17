Wrekin Lib Dems select Newport councillor to run for MP in next General Election

Councillor Thomas Janke, who represents Newport on Telford & Wrekin Council, will be standing against current MP

The father of two and former Iraq veteran said: "Being local I feel is vitally important to running as an MP in the area you want to represent.

"It's important because you need to properly understand the issues people of The Wrekin face day in and day out. I was brought up in different communities across The Wrekin: Wellington, High Ercall and Newport. I've been a councillor in Newport for three years now, always making myself available to people around the clock, listening to their concerns and responding to as many people as possible.

"I am promising The Wrekin constituents the hard-grafting representative that they deserve."

Thomas was first elected to Newport Town Council in 2017 and took a seat on Telford & Wrekin Council in May. Thomas is the current chairman of the Newport Safety Committee and a member of the Newport Carnival Committee.

Thomas has campaigned hard on local issues such as nitrous oxide abuse and retaining A & E and Women's and Children's Services at the Princess Royal Hospital.

Greg Spruce, chairman of Telford & Wrekin Liberal Democrats, said: "Thomas Janke is a hardworking community champion with strong principles and values. He will be a fantastic, visible and hardworking MP for The Wrekin.

"Coupled with our Telford candidate, Shana Roberts, the Liberal Democrats will give voters who are sick and tired of Brexit the chance to stop it. A vote for the Lib Dems means demanding better and getting back to the real issues in our country: health, the economy, climate change and law and order."