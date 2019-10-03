Woman in 20s raped near Telford monument

Police officers are looking to speak to two men who were in the area at the time.

It happened at about 8pm on September 17 on Lilleshall Hill. It was reported to police on September 27.

Patrols of officers have been increased to offer reassurance to the local community.

Gary Wade, Safer Neighbourhood Inspector covering Lilleshall, said: “We know incidents such as this cause concern to our local community however I would like to offer reassurance we believe this to be an isolated incident.

“Patrols have been increased in the area and specialist officers are working with the victim to offer her support throughout our investigation.

“If anyone has information that may help our investigation I would urge them to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 0495S 260919.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org