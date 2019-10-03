Mayors unite for Newport Civic Service

A civic procession filled with councillors and representatives of businesses and schools marched from The Guildhall to St Nicholas Church for the service on Sunday morning.

The town's mayor, Councillor Peter Scott, said the day had created memories that would last the rest of his life.

"It all went like a dream," he said. "The procession was brilliant, and no rain. Good to see our scouts, guides, beavers and cubs represented. Our town crier Peter James Taunton and the Cannock Drummers led the way. The British Legion also leading with their iconic standards.

"It was a truly wonderful community service. The Burton Borough Band led by Alison Ruston wowed everyone. The Newport Male Voice Choir were a joy as always and young Sam Beyer from Haberdashers Adams playing the flute showed an example of the real talent that is out there.

"Our three speakers, Christine Carter Head of the Burton Borough School, Daphne Rogers of Newport in Bloom and Bruce Cannon from the U3A were all entertaining.

"Nice to see other head teachers such as Gary Hickey from Haberdashers Stacey Beale in attendance representing our schools."

The procession ran from The Guildhall to St Nicholas Church Different groups welcomed visitors to the church Police officers Brownies, scouts and other groups got involved in the service

Councillor Scott thanked everybody that had made the day special.

"My thanks go to the excellent Reverend Merry Smith , Eddie Loewendahl and the team from St Nicholas Church for their welcome and service not forgetting the wonderful Newport public.

"Finally, thank you all current and past mayors and to my fellow town councillors and staff for your support. It was very much appreciated.

"Thank you all for helping me create memories that will live with me forever."