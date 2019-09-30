'Plummeting scrap metal prices could lead to more fly-tipping', warns Newport dealer

Carl Dixon, a licensed scrap collector in Newport, said the price he was getting for scrap metal had halved in just a week.

While he is struggling to cover his costs, unlicensed scrap dealers doing the job illegally have low enough margins to carry on, he said.

But Carl warned using rogue dealers could lead to fly-tipping.

“People just leave their scrap out,” he said. “The majority of people don’t realise they are doing more harm than good.

“You can’t moan and groan to the police and Newport Town Council about unlicensed traders taking things from people’s gardens if you’re encouraging them.

“The value of scrap has halved in the last week from £80 to £40 – it’s not really worth doing. I’ve got to charge more. I’m worried.

“Scrap will pile up and it’ll invite rogues into the town. They aren’t licensed, some don’t have tax or an MOT. By inviting them back into the town, you’re leaving you and your neighbours vulnerable.”

Massive problem

Carl has been one of the loudest voices against illegal scrap collectors in the area.

There have been several arrests and in August a van was seized.

Two years ago he warned that illegal traders were going into people’s gardens and helping themselves to items. He said it was still “a massive problem”.

“I carry on doing my bit,” he said. “Legally I can’t take something off somebody’s drive, but I’ll push my details through their door. They’re usually very grateful.”

Earlier this year, Telford & Wrekin Council issued a warning not to use unlicensed scrap dealers.

Those that do would be held responsible for any fly-tipped rubbish that could be traced back to them.

For more information about legal scrap collection go online to visit bit.ly/2mRvjCj which is Telford & Wrekin Council’s advice on scrap collection.

Metal prices have been falling due to a lack of demand from construction and manufacturers.