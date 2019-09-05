Contents of Newport garage destroyed in fire

Crews were sent to Smallwood Court at about 9.45pm last night.

Newport firefighters said: "At 9.45pm we were called to a garage fire in a domestic property at the rear of the high street.

"Upon arrival we were faced with a fully developed fire with a large quantity of smoke and flames issuing. With the help of crews from Wellington it was quickly brought under control.

"There was no damage to the adjacent house, but the contents of the garage were destroyed."

Crews used breathing apparatus, a covering jet, a hosereel jet and thermal imaging cameras to put out the flames. Electricity supplies to the garage were isolated.

They were in the area until after 10.30pm.