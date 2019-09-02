Former bank transformed into cafe bar creating 20 jobs

The former NatWest bank will reopen as Bod cafe next Monday after it was taken on by Titanic Brewery.

Bod cafe bars open for breakfast at 8am and trade until 11pm, operating as a cafe throughout the day, serving coffee, tea and light dishes from breakfast time onwards, with craft, real ale and other alcoholic and soft drinks available from lunchtime onwards.

Titanic Brewery is currently drawing up a five-year plan to roll out the bod concept but describes the Newport High Street location as too good to miss.

Director Dave Bott said: “We have been looking at the town for some time and when the NatWest bank came available, it represented an ideal opportunity.

“We believe we have created something very special in the bod cafe concept and customers at our other sites in Stafford, Trentham and Stoke have been very enthusiastic.

“The bod format works well as it promotes a relaxing, inviting environment for the whole community.

"We get a very diverse crowd, from students coming in for milkshakes or hot chocolates to business people looking for a different space to meet in.

"Our cafe bars also prove popular for people of all ages looking for a light lunch and we also encourage community use, playing host to a variety of special interest groups.

“In the evenings, bod becomes a place to relax with an exciting range of craft beer, gin and wine.”

The imposing NatWest Bank building was built in the 1930s but there has been a bank on the site since the 1800s.

The company currently has eight pubs and the Newport High Street site will be the fourth cafe bar.