Fourth illegal car in three days seized in Newport

Officers from Newport's Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a beige Renault Scenic on Thursday after finding it to be uninsured, and the driver also transpired not to have a licence.

It follows three other vehicles with no tax being stopped in the town this week.

Constable Lee Thomas praised the impact of new technology that allows officers to check up on cars they pass as they patrol.

He said: "We actually get quite a few [untaxed cars] but the mobile phones we've had for the last year or so certainly make it quicker and easier to identify problem vehicles.

"We can check tax, insurance, MoT, intelligence reports and even driver's licence all at the roadside. If the driver disputes what you are saying you can show them there and then in black and white in the screen.

"When you are out on patrol double-crewed the passenger can be doing all the checks whilst you are on the move.

"The thing about uninsured and untaxed vehicles, other than that the rest of us are paying our way, is that statistically they are far more likely to be involved in accidents and those accidents will be more serious, and far more likely to be involved in other criminal activity."