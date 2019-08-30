Advertising
Stolen car taken for a ride and dumped in Telford
A car stolen from a village near Newport was later found dumped in Telford.
The green Land Rover Discovery was taken from Childs Ercall some time on the night of Friday, August 23 or the morning of Saturday, August 24.
Police said the car was found abandoned in Priorslee. Anyone who knows anything about the theft is asked to call 101 citing incident number 0332s of August 24.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.