Menu

Advertising

Stolen car taken for a ride and dumped in Telford

By Rob Smith | Newport | News | Published:

A car stolen from a village near Newport was later found dumped in Telford.

The green Land Rover Discovery was taken from Childs Ercall some time on the night of Friday, August 23 or the morning of Saturday, August 24.

Police said the car was found abandoned in Priorslee. Anyone who knows anything about the theft is asked to call 101 citing incident number 0332s of August 24.

Newport Telford Local Hubs News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News