Seized: Police crack down on untaxed vehicles in Newport
Police have stopped three untaxed vehicles and had them towed off in Newport.
Officers from West Mercia Police's Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team used mobile equipment to catch out three drivers, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The officers followed a black Ford Mondeo into the car park off Stafford Street on Tuesday, and found it had no tax or valid insurance.
That day they also seized a badly-damaged white van that had no tax.
Then on Wednesday evening the team found a silver Vauxhall Astra that hadn't been taxed for 17 months. All three vehicles were seized.
Constable Lee Thomas from the Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "The mobile technology we now carry with us allows us to check vehicle tax, MOT and insurance on the move."
