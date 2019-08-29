Seized: Police crack down on untaxed vehicles in Newport

Officers from West Mercia Police's Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team used mobile equipment to catch out three drivers, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Picture: @NewportCops

The officers followed a black Ford Mondeo into the car park off Stafford Street on Tuesday, and found it had no tax or valid insurance.

That day they also seized a badly-damaged white van that had no tax.

Picture: @NewportCops

Then on Wednesday evening the team found a silver Vauxhall Astra that hadn't been taxed for 17 months. All three vehicles were seized.

Constable Lee Thomas from the Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "The mobile technology we now carry with us allows us to check vehicle tax, MOT and insurance on the move."