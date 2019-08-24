Newport friendship group hosts special get-together

The independent research, conducted by YouGov on behalf of the Oddfellows, also shows that a fifth of Great British adults, aged 55 and over, go for at least six months without being socially active.

That includes attending things like social events, going to church, or simply grabbing a coffee with a friend.

By contrast, 83 per cent of the Oddfellows’ own members say they spend time with a significant friend once a month or more, with 50 per cent saying they see their good mates at least once a week.

The Oddfellows Branch in Newport is encouraging residents to join them for a special tea dance event on Thursday, September 12 at the Cosy Hall, in Water Lane, Newport, from 2pm.

George Brotherton, branch secretary for the Newport Oddfellows, said: “Many studies have proved how regular company is essential to living a happier life. In fact, some would say that spending time with friends is as important as eating healthily or exercising.

"Friends aren’t just there to socialise with, they provide support and comfort in times of need.

“Most of us make our friends through work, family or education. As we age and our life changes, we have less access to these everyday social opportunities, which can contribute towards social isolation in a huge way.”

This September marks the 10th anniversary of Friendship Month, the annual awareness campaign run by the Oddfellows to celebrate the power of friendship, highlight the need to keep social as we age, and to signpost people to ways they can stay connected to their communities.

George added: “The Oddfellows is here to offer friendship and support all year round, but every September, as part of Friendship Month, we put on lots of exciting events which are perfect for first introductions. If someone is unsure about what to expect, please contact us so we can put you at ease.

"If we know someone new is coming on their own, we’ll always ensure there’s someone for them to 'buddy up' with until they find their feet.

“We’ve over two centuries of experience in offering friendship and support to our local members, so we’re no stranger to helping people discover new friendships.”