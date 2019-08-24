Ancient Newport play in modern revival – 134 years on

"This is a fascinating opportunity for local people to see their own play – or to take part in it," said Linda Fletcher, of Newport History Society.

The rare performance of the Newport Mummers Play, which is being produced in as authentic fashion as possible, will be at the heart of the "Music and Mummers" event at Cosy Hall starting at 7.30pm on November 16.

Linda said: "Like all mummers’ plays it’s quite surreal, involving fighting, broad comedy and characters coming back to life. They probably evolved from ancient fertility rituals, mixed up with half-understood bits of history.

"We need local people to come and join in, either by acting or by helping with props, costumes or music. For instance, we need a fiddler in the play and an actor/singer.

"The event is a fundraiser for a new and definitive history of Newport, which is a joint venture between Newport History Society and the Victoria County History (Shropshire). This is very appropriate, as mummers’ plays traditionally always ended with someone passing a hat round – or, in the case of the Newport play, a ladle."

Anyone interested in getting involved can get in touch with Linda at thefernsshropshire@hotmail.co.uk or contact John, the play’s director, on 07866 420497 or at goodier.john@gmail.com.

Folk songs during the evening will be by the Newport Beaumaris Singers and the play will be performed in the middle of the concert.

Linda said: "The play had been performed from time immemorial but no words were ever written down until 1879, and there is no record of any performance of it since 1885."

Advertising

The play was first written down thanks to Charlotte Burne of Summerhill, Edgmond, who became involved in folklore research in the1870s with a colleague, Georgina Jackson. Charlotte was particularly interested in fieldwork, and organised systematic collecting of folklore.

"She saw performances of the Newport play many times between 1860 and1885 and asked one of the mummers, or actors, Elijah Simpson, who was a chimney sweep, to write down the words in 1879. She also did the same with Eccleshall’s version of the play. She also wrote down what she remembered about the costumes, the props and the performances.

"For example, she notes that Billy Bellzebub 'runs up and down all the time when he is speaking and takes care to turn his back to show his bell when he mentions his name.'

"The play will be performed in as authentic a manner as possible, using Charlotte’s extensive notes and costume designs that were drawn in 1891 for a version performed at the Folklife Congress. The play lasts about 25 minutes and there are seven parts."