Peddling new use for old plastic with sculptures in Newport

Community groups across the area including the Beavers, Cubs and Girl Guides have been creating sculptures out of unwanted plastics, instead of them being thrown away.

They were incorporated into flowerbeds and window dressings across the town in the run up to the visit by Britain in Bloom judges earlier this month.

And Now Newport in Bloom says it hopes to work more closely with green group Sustainable Newport on its work in the future.

Karen Claxton, of the group, said: "Plastic particles have been found on Antarctica, in our oceans, in our fish and in marine life generally. We are eating the fish containing the plastic particles. This affects all of us.

One of the sculptures

"Reduce the plastic in our world, stop buying plastic containers and turn all the plastic you already have into art. Newport in Bloom are doing their part in recycling the plastic.

"We have had several plastic sculptures and window dressings around Newport in the run up to the judging. Many of these have incorporated the work of community groups as well as individuals.

"We are hoping to work more closely with Sustainable Newport in the future."

Advertising

In Bloom judges visited Newport twice in the last month.

The regional Heart of England in Bloom judges visited the town on July 15, and the national Britain in Bloom judges visited on August 7.

The results for the regional competition is on September 5, while the national awards will be revealed on October 25.