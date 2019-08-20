'Best summer ever': Shropshire Lavender couple have great season ahead of last weekend

Robin and Joanna Spencer have seen an increase in customers at their Pickstock farm of about 50 per cent over the last year, and Robin said even the quality of the lavender has increased because of more ideal weather.

But on Monday they will close their doors for the last time, finish the sale of the farm and then start preparing for a new life in Scotland.

There are a number of people interested in buying the farm, and Robin said that many have the intention of continuing the farm element of the business.

It has been more than 17 years since the first plot of lavender was first planed at the farm.

"I will miss it and I won't," Robin said. "My body is slowly giving out and it is becoming harder and harder for me to manage everything,.

"We have had a fantastic summer. One of the best crops we've had. It has been a fantastic send off and an epic summer. We'll look back on it and, although it has been a lot of work, there will be a lot of happy memories.

"It has been so rewarding. People have said they wish they knew we were here before.

"Hopefully we have given the new owners a legacy to build on."

The business will be holding a closing down sale over the weekend, with up to 50 per cent off their items.

Then Robin and Joanna will start looking towards their trip to Scotland.

"We've got our eye on something," he said. "We know where we want to go, but we have to sell this first. And before that, we've still go cakes and scones to bake and plants to sell."

For more information or for any updates visit shropshirelavender.co.uk