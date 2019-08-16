Advertising
Drivers ignoring safety measures on busy Newport road
Drivers are still turning right onto a busy road near Newport despite temporary safety measures being in place.
The exit of Lidl on the A41 near Newport has had temporary restrictions placed upon it after concerns over traffic safety.
People said that motorists were pulling out into the road in front of fast traffic.
It is hoped the temporary measures will become permanent, but police say they are being ignored by some motorists.
People with dash cam footage are being asked to submit their video to officers.
Ignoring the rules despite the signs can lead to a £50 fine.
Instead of turning right, drivers should exit left to the roundabout near Mere Park and turn there.
Alternatively they can exit via the Aldi junction.
Officers said: "We are still hearing that drivers are turning right out of Audley Ave retail park by Lidl despite the 'turn left' signs and bollards."
To submit dash cam footage visit westmercia.police.uk/operationsnap
