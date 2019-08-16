Drivers ignoring safety measures on busy Newport road

The exit of Lidl on the A41 near Newport has had temporary restrictions placed upon it after concerns over traffic safety.

People said that motorists were pulling out into the road in front of fast traffic.

It is hoped the temporary measures will become permanent, but police say they are being ignored by some motorists.

People with dash cam footage are being asked to submit their video to officers.

We are still hearing that drivers are turning right out of Audley Ave retail park by Lidl despite the 'turn left' (& now a no right turn) signs & bollards.

If anyone has dashcam footage of people doing this, follow the link and upload it there > https://t.co/HgFoGwsOis pic.twitter.com/qadaEnqnaY — Newport SNT (@NewportCops) August 15, 2019

Ignoring the rules despite the signs can lead to a £50 fine.

Instead of turning right, drivers should exit left to the roundabout near Mere Park and turn there.

Alternatively they can exit via the Aldi junction.

Officers said: "We are still hearing that drivers are turning right out of Audley Ave retail park by Lidl despite the 'turn left' signs and bollards."

To submit dash cam footage visit westmercia.police.uk/operationsnap