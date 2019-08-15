'Be flexible': Plea to Waitrose bosses over Newport cameras

Councillor Tim Nelson said he had received very little feedback about the plans for automatic number plate recognition cameras in the shop off

The supermarket chain recently revealed it had no plans to install parking cameras, despite applying for planning permission.

Councillor Nelson said he hoped the store would give shoppers the benefit of the doubt if they are ever installed, and work with them if there are any issues.

"This is a plea from Newport to Waitrose," he said. "Be flexible. The ANPR camera is a machine.

"Look after your shoppers."

Councillor Nelson said there had been no real concerns about the camera being installed at Waitrose Newport.

"Most people know that it is Waitrose's car park. They own it, it isn't a public car park.

"Our context is very different from somewhere like Morrisons Lawley – there has been no outrage in Newport.

"Perhaps what it will take is for it to come in. At the moment that hasn't happened so people are very relaxed."

There are more than 230 spaces at Waitrose, making it the biggest car park in the town. The nearby Stafford Steet car park has 159.

All together there are almost 700 spaces across the town.

"We still think we need more," Councillor Nelson said. "We need more in the Victoria Park area ideally, and we definitely need to manage the turnover on Stafford Street."

A Waitrose and Partners spokesperson said: “We are not making any changes at this time. However, we have submitted a planning application for an ANPR system to understand if this might be an option in the future to help us improve how we manage the car park.”

Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make a decision at a later date.