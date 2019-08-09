Newport residents quietly confident over Britain in Bloom visit

Judges took a tour of the town on Wednesday, and Newport in Bloom members said they were enthusiastic about every stop on the way.

“The judges don’t give anything away,” Julie Stiles, of Newport in Bloom, said.

“They were very enthusiastic and we believe they thoroughly enjoyed their day.”

It’s the second visit by in Bloom judges in only a few weeks.

The regional Heart of England in Bloom judges visited the town on July 15.

With the pressure finally off, the town must now wait to find out how they got them.

The results for the regional competition is on September 5, while the national awards will be revealed on October 25.

“It’s been full on, but we knew it was going to be,” Jane said. “Now it’s over, we really enjoyed it.

“We have worked really well together as a team and with volunteers, and it has worked out great. We’ve done our best and it was really good.”

Jane said she was thrilled by how much support Newport in Bloom had received in the days running up to the big day.

“The town has really come together. It was buzzing during the judging. There was a really nice feel about it.

“We had a fabulous display in the library, the judges were really impressed by it all.”

With the dust barely settled on this year’s judging, and the results not yet announced, Newport in Bloom is not sure whether they will be entering the competitions again next year.

“We’re going to have a bit of a break,” Jane said.

“We’ll reflect on how the summer goes. We’ve got lots of fundraising to do.”

Newport was one of two Shropshire locations in this year’s Britain in Bloom competition.

Norton in Hales was visited by judges on Monday.