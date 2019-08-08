Enthusiastic youngsters raise money and clean around Newport canal

In only a week, the group has litter picked the area around the canal and have raised funds to buy over 20 bird and bat boxes.

On top of that, they have also managed to make a donation of £225 to the Shrewsbury & Newport Canals Trust.

Councillor Tim Nelson helped out by installing the bird and bat boxes, mostly around Strine Park.

Terry Otter, on behalf of the Canal Trust, received the donation.

The National Citizens Scheme gives young people the chance to learn life skills that will help them find their independence.

They meet new people, stay away from home, take on adventures and challenges and get their entrepreneurial hats on to do some good.

NCS is a government backed programme established in 2011 to help build a more cohesive, mobile and engaged society. By bringing together young people from different backgrounds for a unique shared experience, NCS helps them to become better individuals, and in turn better citizens.

It is open to youngsters aged 16 and 17 across the country and takes place over two to four weeks.

It includes outdoor team-building exercises, a residential for participants to learn ‘life skills’, a community-based social action project and an end of programme celebration event.

For more information visit ncsyes.co.uk