Stuart puts best foot forward to help Bully's charity

Stuart Box decided to take on a half marathon along with a number of walks in the year of his 50th birthday.

The sales director is good friends with Wolves legend Steve and Kirsty Bull and has chosen the Steve Bull Foundation to support along with Birmingham Children's Hospital, Cure Leukaemia and Good Shepherd, a charity for homeless in Wolverhampton.

Mr Box, from Newport, said: "For my 50th birthday I thought I should do something for others and I was a little bit out of shape and busy with work.

"So I made the plunge and decided to do a half marathon.

"We did the Cannock Chase Half Marathon in April and then Bridgnorth Walk and we're planning to walk from Birmingham City Football Club, to Molineux, via all the other Midlands football clubs, on August 9.

"There are about six people coming along for the walk with me.

"We're hoping to raise £5,000 to be split between the four charities."

For more information, or to donate, visit gofundme.com/f/stuart039s-50th-birthday-fundraiser