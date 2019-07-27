New Newport councillor to be elected

Newport Town Council has announced that the polling station for Thursday's election will be Newport Bowling Club in Granville Avenue.

The election, which is for the South ward, will take place between 7am and 10pm.

There will be five names on the ballot, although one nominee has stood down.

Nick Garvey of St George Way will stand for the Liberal Democrats, Sarah Branton of Audley Park for Labour, Wendy Hesbrook of Sandiford Crescent for the independents and Sarah Pearson of Chetwynd Manor for the Conservatives.

Andrew Griffin was standing in the election for Newport South as an independent councillor, but announced his intention to stop campaigning in the area.

But election law means he will appear on the ballot anyway, and could be elected if he receives enough votes.

He said if he wins, he will honour the vote and take up the role.

"I will take the place as it would be wrong to have yet another election," he said.