'We are running out of time to find our new home': Newport community radio station in appeal

Chris Dean of Nova FM said the popular station was in danger of going off air if a new home could not be found.

The station is currently based at The Hub in St Mary’s Street, but it will have to leave at the end of September.

The station is staffed by volunteers who promote the town, and they also give work experience to students on a regular basis.

The team need a new base in order to continue their work. They are appealing for a benefactor to come forward with a large room, office or outdoor building where the team can broadcast and store their equipment. It needs to be in Newport and be accessible at all times, and the station is prepared to pay running costs such as electricity.

Mr Dean said: "We are run by a group of 20 plus unpaid volunteers who have been broadcasting to Newport and surrounding areas for six years, four of these on 97.5FM.

"We are having to relocate from the Hub in the High Street due to the refurbishment of the building.

"Do you or do you know someone who could offer us space to broadcast from? Please contact us as a matter of importance as we are running out of time to find our new home."

Councillor Peter Scott, the town's mayor, said: "The town has benefitted by having its own community run radio station so it is imperative a new base is found in order for them to continue.

"It has taken a lot of time and hard work to bring a community FM station to Newport. This facility must not be lost."

Anybody who can help is being asked to get in touch with organisers as soon as possible.

Contact studio@novafm.co.uk or call 01952 825196.