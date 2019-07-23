Advertising
Consultation on changes to Newport car park launched
A consultation on changes to the way short stay car parking works in parts of Newport has been launched.
Residents in the town are being given the chance to have their say on the plans to require motorists parking in a section of Stafford Street car park to display a free ticket.
The ticket will show how long drivers have been there and it is hoped they will encourage a higher turnover on the busy car park.
A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "This proposal has been developed in partnership with Newport Town Council with the aim of being able to better manage the car park and encourage a turnover of vehicles allowing visitors to Newport to find a space."
Although the new short stay section of parking will require a ticket, other parts of Stafford Street car park will remain as it is.
Anybody wishing to object to the plans can write to Network Management, Transport and Highways Development, Telford & Wrekin Council, TF3 4JA.
Alternatively email traffic.schemes@telford.gov.uk
