Consultation on changes to Newport car park launched

Residents in the town are being given the chance to have their say on the plans to require motorists parking in a section of Stafford Street car park to display a free ticket.

The ticket will show how long drivers have been there and it is hoped they will encourage a higher turnover on the busy car park.

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "This proposal has been developed in partnership with Newport Town Council with the aim of being able to better manage the car park and encourage a turnover of vehicles allowing visitors to Newport to find a space."

Although the new short stay section of parking will require a ticket, other parts of Stafford Street car park will remain as it is.

Anybody wishing to object to the plans can write to Network Management, Transport and Highways Development, Telford & Wrekin Council, TF3 4JA.

Alternatively email traffic.schemes@telford.gov.uk