Former Dragon's Den star Nick Jenkins offers advice to Newport pupils - with video

The Moonpig founder gave a speech at Haberdashers' Adams Grammar School in Newport as part of the schools awards day.

LAST ADAMS SCH SL 29

He spoke fondly of his time as a boarder at Adams, and shared some of the happy memories he had.

Nick with pupils Will Cuhls, 14, Kieran Powell, 13, and Molly Morgan, 17

But as well speaking about the past, he also looked to the future and gave some tips for how to make an impact in the business world.

Headmaster Gary Hickey “It was wonderful to welcome Nick back today.

"He’s a great supporter of the school and he really helps to inspire the pupils with his encouragement to ‘make a difference’.”

Nick with pupils Will Cuhls, 14, Kieran Powell, 13, and Molly Morgan, 17

Advertising

Nick encouraged pupils to always treat people as they would wish to be treated and to be aware that while good exams results might get you into an interview it is your personality which will ultimately get you the job.

He praised the lively debating scene at Adams and explained how his time debating at school had given him the opportunity to develop key business skills such as the ability to think on his feet as well as seeing an argument from another person’s point of view.

Originally from Market Drayton, Nick now has a wide range of business interests across the UK mixing charitable businesses and profit-making enterprises.