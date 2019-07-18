Advertising
'We can help': Families who might struggle with food costs urged to contact Newport Food Bank
Families who might struggle to cover the cost of meals over the summer holidays are being urged to speak to their schools before they break up for summer.
Newport Food Bank has warned parents to get in touch with their headteachers if they might need help.
In a statement, the food bank wrote: "School is nearly out for the summer and for many families who get free school meals, that can put a huge strain on finances.
"If you will struggle over the summer when the children are not fed at school, talk to your headteacher. They can arrange a special voucher to supply you with weekly food to help over the 6 weeks of summer holidays.
"Don't let the kids go hungry. We can help."
The food bank is currently in need of biscuits and crackers, crisps, UHT milk, juice and squash.
