Heart of England in Bloom judges visit Newport

Newport in Bloom welcomed judges from the competition on Monday, and said that it had been a positive visit.

Good weather meant the visitors could see the community's hard work in its best light, and they also gave some handy tips for the national Britain in Bloom competition coming to the town next month.

Karen Claxton, of Newport in Bloom, said: "We were very fortunate. The weather was very sunny and showed everything off to its best advantage.

"The judges arrived at 9am and left early afternooon. We took them through all the major projects and they were particularly helpful in pointing out areas hat we might need to concentrate on for the national judging at the beginning of August.

"The feeling that we all came away with is it went well, there was no major hiccups. Everyone at the sites engaged them in conversation."

Volunteers

Mrs Claxton said this year more than ever, volunteers from throughout the community had managed to come together to get the town ready for the visit.

"I think we were really impressed with our volunteers who really stepped up to the plate and helped with all the tidying and weeding in the weeks prior to the judging. We were very grateful to Telford & Wrekin Council for the kerb sweeping and weed spraying, and not forgetting Rotary Lite who along with financial sponsorship sent out a team of litterpickers to help."

Now the team must keep up the hard work to impress judges from Britain in Bloom on August 7.

"We need to keep the tempo up," Mrs Claxton said. "We need to make sure we don't slip back.

"There will be another major push ahead of the judging. All we ask of the residents is they keep the pavements and curbs outside their house clean and tidy."