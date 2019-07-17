Deadline nears for views on plan to change Newport roads to 20mph

Under the plans, 25 roads around the town will be converted at least in part to the slower limit, 26 would be completely changed to 20mph, while another 10 would be partially converted to the new speed limit.

The changes have been funded through contributions by the developers of the NI Park on the edge of Newport.

The proposals would see changes on Alton Grove, Aston Drive, Avenue Road, Blackmere Close, Boughey Road, Dungarven Road, Elkington Close, Ellesemere Court, Ford Road, Gilbert Close and Gravelly Drive.

Other affected would include Hawkstone Avenue, Heathwood Road, High Street, Highland Road, Ingestre Close, Leigh Road, Lower Bar, Market Mews, Moorland Road, New Street, Salters Lane, Shrewsbury Way, St Mary’s Street and Stafford Street.

Stretton Avenue, Talbot Close, The Larches, The Square, Upper Bar, Water Lane, Waterford Drive, Wellington Road, Wenlock Drive and Wrekin Avenue would also be changed.

Anybody who would like to object can email traffic.scheme@telford.gov.uk