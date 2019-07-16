School coach full of Newport pupils in crash on M54 roundabout

Year 10 students from Haberdashers' Adams were on their way to Birmingham University as part of a trip.

The crash happened just before 10.30am. All staff and pupils were safe, with no injuries.

Some passengers were able to get onto another bus to continue their journey.

Others had to wait for a replacement bus to arrive before being able to carry on their trip.

The school tweeted: "We are aware of an incident on the M54 roundabout involving a coach taking Y10 pupils to Birmingham Uni.

"Please be assured all pupils & staff are safe with no injuries. Some pupils have joined the other coach, the rest are awaiting a replacement coach to continue their journey."

It comes 12 days after eight children were taken to hospital and 16 others were assessed on scene following a two-coach crash carrying 60 Telford primary school pupils to Millichope Park in Munslow, near Craven Arms.