Emergency services thanked after woman and baby in A41 Newport crash

Marylyn Leyland's daughter and granddaughter were taken to hospital after the crash on Tuesday.

The mother and daughter were taken to Princess Royal Hospital as a precaution after the incident, which happened at about 8.45am.

The lorry driver was unhurt in the crash.

Marylyn, who now lives in Spain, said that despite a bit of a shock and soreness, her daughter and granddaughter were doing okay.

She said: "I would like to thank all the emergency services for the prompt response and help assisting my daughter and granddaughter."

The road was closed for most of the morning because of the crash.

Motorists in the area were advised to avoid the A41 completely while the area was cleared.