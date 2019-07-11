Man dies at Newport GP surgery after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance was called with a doctor from RAF Cosford along with two land ambulances and a paramedic officer to Linden Hall Surgery, in Station Road, at about 1.50pm on Monday.

The emergency services rushed to the scene before administering advanced life support to the patient.

Crews were still at the surgery at 3.15pm and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Claire Brown, West Midlands Ambulance Service communications officer, said: “The ambulance service was called to a medical emergency case at a doctors’ surgery.

“Midlands Air Ambulance was called along with land ambulances to the surgery to deal with a patient in a cardiac arrest at about 1.48pm.”