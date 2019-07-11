Call for final tidy up ahead of Bloom judges in Newport

Newport in Bloom has been working for months to prepare the town ready for the visit on Monday.

But the group is hoping that residents will go that extra mile this weekend to make sure the town is in pristine condition ready for the arrrival of the judges.

Karen Claxton said: "It is important that the route the judges will be following is weed and litter free. Telford & Wrekin Council are road cleaning and cutting grass for the town this week, and Councillor Peter Scott's litter picking team will be out in force at the weekend. Newport in Bloom is asking all residents who live on the route, to check their boundaries and the pavement outside their property to ensure that it is clear of weeds and rubbish.

"We also ask if bins, which are normally left on pavements at the front of the property, could be moved out of sight on the night before the judging dates, if at all possible."

Judges will visit a number of areas in the town.

They will walk through Wellington Road, Boughey Road, Ford Road, Wrekin Avenue, Station Road, Granville Road and Granville Avenue.

They will they travel through Audley Avenue, Audley Road, Meadow Road, The Oval, Broadway, Stafford Road, Stafford Street, Lower Bar and Chetwynd End.

Mrs Claxton said: "Newport in Bloom work very hard to keep the town looking good. It is being entered for two prestigious RHS awards this year.

Advertising

"Let's pull together as a community and give them all the help we can."

The judging will begin at 9am on Monday.

Britain in Bloom competition day will take place on August 7, and another round of judging will take place.

It comes after Newport Rotary Lite gave £1,000 towards Newport in Bloom's projects.

The money will be spent on the town’s displays in the High St, communal areas and for children’s activities.