Inflatables are no obstacle for fundraisers in Newport

Around 300 participants, ranging from eight to 60 years old, had fun completing the course at Newport Rugby Cub on Saturday, all while raising vital funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

We're a Knockout was organised by local business, The Body Barn, in memory of one of its members, Sammie Webster, who lost her battle with cancer last year.

A total of 28 teams took to the field for the event, and Danny Robb, director at the Body Barn, said they had raised around £2,000 – with more money yet to come in.

He said they had been delighted with the way the day went, and that the competitors had been asking for a return next year.

He said: "It was a little bit gloomy in the morning but people started to turn up about half twelve and the rain stopped then which was perfect.

"There were 300 people taking part from eight years old up to 60 years old so it was a big range of ages.

"We finished about half five and it was unbelievable. The entire event was sold out on the day, and more than 600 people turned up in total.

"It was great, we were really pleased at how much we raised and everyone has asked us if we are going to be doing it again next year."

Advertising

Last year, the fitness specialists carried out a range of fundraising activities for Seven Hospice and raised more than £5,000, but this year they hope to top that total for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Macmillan Cancer Support receives no government funding and the need for their services are constantly growing which means that money raised by fundraising events such as We’re a Knockout can help to fund vital local services, such as The Macmillan Living with and Beyond Cancer Programme in Shropshire.

Kate Thomas, fundraising manager, said: "I'm absolutely delighted that The Body Barn chose to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

"There was a great atmosphere throughout the day and I really appreciate the teams that took part. All in all, it was a really fun event."

We're a Knockout was sponsored by property developers Galliers Homes, which has vowed to support a range of events in aid of the charity this year.