Nominees announced as election to be held in Newport

Five prospective councillors have been named in the election for the town's South Ward.

Two independents and one candidate from the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats have been named.

Sarah Branton of Audley Park will stand for Labour, while Nick Garvey of St George Way has been nominated for the Liberal Democrats.

Andrew Griffin of Stone Bridge and Wendy Hesbrook of Sandiford Crescent will both stand as independents.

Sarah Pearson of Chetwynd Manor will stand for the conservatives.

The election is being held after a newly elected councillor stood down just weeks after votes were completed in May.

Jonathan Dix, who was elected to Newport Town Council on May 2, resigned his role due to work commitments.