Menu

Advertising

Nominees announced as election to be held in Newport

By Mat Growcott | Newport | News | Published:

An election for a Newport town councillor will be taking place on August 1.

Five prospective councillors have been named in the election for the town's South Ward.

Two independents and one candidate from the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats have been named.

Sarah Branton of Audley Park will stand for Labour, while Nick Garvey of St George Way has been nominated for the Liberal Democrats.

Andrew Griffin of Stone Bridge and Wendy Hesbrook of Sandiford Crescent will both stand as independents.

Sarah Pearson of Chetwynd Manor will stand for the conservatives.

The election is being held after a newly elected councillor stood down just weeks after votes were completed in May.

Jonathan Dix, who was elected to Newport Town Council on May 2, resigned his role due to work commitments.

Newport Telford Local Hubs News Politics
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News