Air ambulance called after patient suffers cardiac arrest at Telford GP surgery

By Rory Smith | Newport | News | Published:

Emergency services rushed to a GP surgery in Newport to deal with a patient in a cardiac arrest.

The air ambulance was called along with multiple land ambulances to Linden Hall Surgery, in Station Road, at about 1.50pm today.

Ambulance crews dealt with the patient and a spokeswoman for the ambulance service said the incident was still ongoing at 3.15pm.

Claire Brown, West Midlands Ambulance Service Communications Officer, said: "The ambulance service has been called to a medical emergency case at a doctors' surgery.

"Midlands Air Ambulance was called along with land ambulances to the surgery to deal with a patient in cardiac arrest at about 1.48pm."

