Air ambulance called after patient suffers cardiac arrest at Telford GP surgery

The air ambulance was called along with multiple land ambulances to Linden Hall Surgery, in Station Road, at about 1.50pm today.

Ambulance crews dealt with the patient and a spokeswoman for the ambulance service said the incident was still ongoing at 3.15pm.

Claire Brown, West Midlands Ambulance Service Communications Officer, said: "The ambulance service has been called to a medical emergency case at a doctors' surgery.

"Midlands Air Ambulance was called along with land ambulances to the surgery to deal with a patient in cardiac arrest at about 1.48pm."