Newport navy trio raise thousands in vintage tractor rally

Patrick Gandy, Jack Webb and Tim Webb left Newport Navy Club on Friday and travelled across the county before arriving back at the club on Monday.

Raising more than £3,000 along the way, the group met a number of fellow farmers and vintage vehicle enthusiasts who took part in a section of the route.

The journey took them through Telford, Ironbridge, past The Wrekin, through Shrewsbury, across to Lake Vyrnwy, Borth and Aberystwyth, before heading to Bishop’s Castle, over the Long Mynd and finishing back at the Navy Club.

With proceeds going to the Alzheimer's Society, Patrick, who organised the event, said he chose the charity in support of his father, who suffers from the condition.

"I'm really pleased with how everything went and I'm happy to say we didn't have a single hold-up," he said.

"There were no breakdowns and on roads with cars, we let all the traffic pass us pretty much straight away.

"One farmer drove 20 miles to come and meet us near Aberystwyth and joined us for another 60 which was very nice of him.

"The weather was great and we had some great banter, all in all we had a really good time and raised a considerable amount for a good cause."

The fundraising efforts are now set to culminate on Friday with a charity disco at the Navy Club.

"Now we look forward to the disco which will finish off what we're doing," added Patrick.

"We'll be holding a raffle with some great prizes that we've had donated, including ice skating, bowling and cinema tickets.

"I'd like to say a massive thank you to everyone that's sponsored me and helped make this happen."

Starting at 7.30pm until late, tickets cost £7 on the door or £5 in advance, and can be purchased by contacting Patrick on 07834213191.