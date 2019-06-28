Knockout charity day coming to Newport

Organised by local business The Body Barn and raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of one of their very own members, Sammie Webster, who lost her battle with cancer last year, the We're a Knockout event is sponsored by property developers Galliers Homes.

Last year, the Body Barn did lots of fundraising for Seven Hospice and raised over £5,000, but this year they hope to top this for another worthy charity.

Danny Robb, director at the Body Barn said: “This event is very special to us. We attended last year and also won, however the day is about raising as much money as possible. There have been months of planning involved, with our charity committee at the working in their spare time to ensure the event is a success."

We’re a Knockout is a fun team based event with inflatable obstacles that will have you running, jumping and splashing through foam and water.

Challenge

Teams will be also be challenged to come up with the most inventive fancy dress so entertainment is guaranteed. The event has a combination of the Body Barn members, local sporting teams and the community.

The event also includes plenty of other things for families and spectators with activities available for all ages like axe throwing with Timber Jacks from Shrewsbury, bouncy castle and face painting from a local business Princess and Pirates, and food will be available to purchase from The Smoke Stop, also cakes and treats from Newport’s Avenue Bakes.

Kate Thomas, fundraising manager for Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as the charity partner for this event by The Body Barn and really looking forward to such an entertaining and fun event.

"Macmillan Cancer Support receives no government funding and the need for their services are constantly growing which means that money raised by fundraising events such as We’re a Knockout can help to fund vital local services, such as The Macmillan Living with and Beyond Cancer Programme in Shropshire. Thanks to money raised by our incredible fundraisers, the programme helps to empower patients to take an active role in their cancer care and recover as fully as possible to live as well as possible with cancer, throughout their treatment and beyond.”

Gates open at 11am, with the main event kicking off at 12.30pm. At the end winning teams in age groups 8-13yrs, 14-16yrs and 17yrs plus will be awarded with prizes.