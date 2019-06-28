Go through the garden gate at Newport in Bloom event

The event, which includes 12 gardens and one allotment throughout Newport, takes place from 10am to 5.30pm on Sunday.

Organisers have said that visitors will be able to have lunch at two of the gardens, with assorted filled rolls, tea and cake.

Carol Murphy opens her lovingly-tended gardens at Station Road every year, and has had to be vigilant in recent months to react to the variable weather.

There will also be a plant sale at 10 Chetwynd Road, TF10 7JZ.

This garden is not open this year, but the owners will be on hand to offer advice and tips.

Meadowview allotments will also be open, with the gardeners there to offer advice, while produce will also be on sale, along teas and coffees.

There will be toilet facilities at four of the gardens, including a disabled toilet.

Tickets cost £5, with under-16s admitted free.

They are available from Hey Judes, 3 Stafford Street, TF10 7LU, and The Guildhall Tea Rooms, 3 High Street, TF10 7AR, until tomorrow.

On the day, tickets will be available from The Cottage Care Centre on Upper Bar, TF10 7EH, from 10am and all the open gardens.

Proceeds

A sign with a butterfly on will be outside each garden to identify it as part of the event.

All proceeds will go to Newport in Bloom, which raise funds for the floral displays in the town.

Organiser Alison Hayward said: "'Through the Garden Gate’ began in Newport on Sunday, June 18, 2006. This was inspired by the lovely gardens in and around the town.

"In 2006 an amazing total of £1,200 was raised and this bi-annual event has proven so popular, resulting in £2,434 being raised in 2015.

"Individual gardens have done much to add to this with their innovative ways of raising money, TAFS sponsored us from the onset and continue to do so."