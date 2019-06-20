Newport students get buzzy with bee challenge

Busy Beatrice Bee has been residing in the library since April 27 and children were challenged to find all of her friends – a total of 50 small knitted bees hidden around the town.

The shops along the High Street and St Mary's Street were more than happy to hide the bees in their windows and, despite the appalling weather on Carnival Saturday, one little girl and her sisters managed to find a total of 47 of the bees, walking away with the prizes.

Local children's author, Lorna McCann, came along to present her book Felix - The Small Boy with the Big Imagination to the youngest winner of the competition.

The in Bloom group said it was delighted that Lorna was there for the prize giving and to further publicize their campaign to make children aware of the importance of bees.

The group's involvement in the national "Bee Bomb" initiative last year saw approx. 400 "bombs" of seeds for bee-friendly flowers donated to schools, residential care homes,and local youth groups to scatter in fields and gardens around the town.

The small knitted bees were donated by local craft group Knit and Natter.