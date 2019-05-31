Chicken and dog forced to fight by youths in Newport

The police and RSPCA are investigating after the group were caught in the skate park in Vineyard Road.

The chicken was left distressed and injured.

The youngsters had already left the area by the time police had arrived.

It happened at about 8pm on Tuesday.

Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Gary Wade said: “Police were called to concerns about anti-social behaviour in Vineyard Road in Newport just before 8pm on Tuesday, involving a group of youths. Officers attended however the group had dispersed.

“The local safer neighbourhood policing team will continue work the local community to take appropriate action and address any concerns local residents may have.”

Councillor Thomas Janke, who represents the south and east ward of Newport on Telford & Wrekin Council, said: "This is disgraceful. We need these idiots dealing with quickly.

"Anyone with information is encouraged to call police."

Anybody who saw anything is asked to call officers on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org