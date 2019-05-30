Shropshire residents’ fears over storage yard plans

The owners of a former builders’ yard, in Barrack Lane, Lilleshall, have applied for permission to a change its use.

They argue the premises has already been used in that way with tacit agreement from the authorities for decades, but their proposal has attracted nearly 200 public objections.

The Barrack Lane Residents Action Group say, if a 'lawful development certificate' is granted, “the owners could, potentially, intensify use on the site” leaving its neighbours with “extremely limited options” to challenge it.

The applicants, a Mr and Mrs Jones, bought the site last August.

A supporting statement from their agent the solicitors, FBC Manby Bowdler LLP, states: “Part of the property has the benefit of an Established Use Certificate, dated September 30, 1981.

“The EUC confirms that the nature of the use of the property had remained consistent since the end of 1963.

"The applicant's case is that the long-standing use of the property for storage has accrued lawful status, having continued for a period in excess of 10 years.”

Lilleshall Parish Council also opposes the application.

Its objection letter to Telford & Wrekin Council's planning department states: “It is clear there was never any intent to use the site as a builders’ yard.

“Since acquisition by the current owners the site has been turned firstly into a construction site with extensive earthworks and subsequently into an operation centre for transport support activities, including purchase, sales, transport, dismantling and repairs of trucks, trailers and containers, none of which are consistent with the claim of storage.”

A statement by the Barrack Lane Residents Action Group says: “The residents of Lilleshall and surrounding areas are firm in their opposition to the above application that would lead to the industrialisation of this quiet rural village.

“If a certificate is granted, the owners would have a lawful use of the site which could not be controlled by the local planning authority.

“The owners could, potentially, intensify use on the site with consequential increases in traffic, noise, pollution, etc. Local residents would have extremely limited options of challenge. The industrialisation of Lilleshall would have begun.”

Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make a decision at a later date.