Newport firefighters help to water flowerbeds ahead of Britain in Bloom effort

Firefighters from Newport Fire Station pitched in on the town's Britain in Bloom effort by helping to water the flowerbeds.

Armed with their hose reels jets, the team made easy work of watering the soon to be beautiful flower beds.

And town mayor Councillor Peter Scott was on hand to give it a go as well.

Judges from the Britain in Bloom competition will be visiting the town this summer.

And anybody – not just firefighters – can get involved with Newport in Bloom to make the town look beautiful before the big day.

On June 1, the group will host its annual plant and book sale at The Guildhall. The hanging baskets will be put up the following day, and organisers have called for volunteers to get involved.

From going up ladders to hang baskets to sweeping up afterwards, there is a lot for people to do.

Karen Claxton, of Newport in Bloom, said: "We have been delighted by the response we've had from the community as a whole. Everybody is pulling together really well."

Anybody interested in helping out can email newportinbloom@yahoo.com