Result is music to Newport guitarist’s ear

Alfie Hampton, a year 10 pupil at Adams Grammar School in Newport, had recently taken his grade 5 exam through The University Of West London.

Not only had he passed, but he had passed with a distinction.

"The grade 5 exam was certainly challenging," Alfie said. "There were lots of new chords and scales I had to learn and I had to play two set pieces.

"It was hard to find time to fit in practice with my other commitments such as school homework and sporting activities, but I did and it certainly paid off."

Alfie’s guitar tutor Ken Evans, who is also a music teacher at Moorfield School in Newport, said: "The university exams are probably one of the most challenging exams of any examination board in the country.

"They cover every aspect of music theory and performance, so to pass with a distinction is something to be very proud of.

"Alfie did extremely well in his exam and can feel very proud of himself."

Alfie’s mum Di said: "The amount of practice Alfie put in was unbelievable, there have been scales and chords playing in the house non-stop."

Alfie is now on a mission as he has enrolled for further exams, and then hopes to take a university diploma which will qualify for him to become a music teacher.

Anyone interested in taking guitar exams, having lessons, or for any information on musical education can contact Ken at evansongs@blueyonder.co.uk