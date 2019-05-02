Newport teacher Emma sparkles to finish London Marathon

The eight-foot tall unicorn has been seen around Newport for the last few months, raising money for sight charity VICTA.

Emma, a chemistry teacher at Haberdashers’ Adams, ran in the London Marathon on Sunday, and said it was a phenomenal atmosphere.

"I had a wonderful day on Sunday," she said.

"I was hoping for six hours and I crossed the line at six hours and three minutes.

"It was an incredible day with a phenomenal atmosphere. My husband and kids made sure that Sparkle came along to show her support."

Emma managed to run 5k in 37 minutes, and reached the half-way point in two hours and 55 minutes.

She finished just before 5pm and run an average of 6.8mph.

In total, Sparkle's fundraising has now reached more than £1,300, or £1,600 with gift aid.

Advertising

There's also a family fun day at Londford on Sunday, and Sparkle will be there to show off the medal.

Emma held Newport's Got Talent earlier this year, bringing together talented youngsters from across the town to showcase their magic, comedy or music skills.

As well as Newport’s Got Talent, money has also been raised through the sale of “I’ve seen a Unicorn” badges and an online crowdfunding campaign.

To donate to the cause visit bit.ly/2HtBswT