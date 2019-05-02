Description released of man who exposed himself to woman near Newport

The man appeared from behind a hedge at about 6.45am on Monday morning in Moorfield Lane, Church Aston.

The man is described as white, about 5 foot 10 inches, of a skinny build.

He was wearing a grey or navy blue puffer jacket with a fur-lined hood and black trainers.

West Mercia Police are continuing their investigation and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information can ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 172S of the April 29.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org